Relocating Sadie

We need help to bring Sadie home with us ❤️🐾

We’re in the process of relocating abroad — an exciting but challenging step — and we’re doing everything we can to take our little teacup Yorkie, Sadie, with us.

Sadie is part of our family. She’s been with us through everyday life, routines, and moments that matter. Leaving her behind isn’t something we’re willing to do.

But bringing her with us has turned out to be far more complex and expensive than we expected.

We’ve received a professional relocation estimate, which covers everything required to safely and legally transport her:

• Airline-approved travel crate

• Veterinary clearance & international health certificates

• Animal care facility booking

• Temporary boarding in South Africa

• Travel to and from airports

• Airport handling, airfreight & transit fees

• Export customs clearance and coordination

On top of that, Sadie must meet strict health requirements before travel, including:

• 5-in-1 vaccination

• Rabies booster

• Leptospirosis vaccination

• Deworming treatments

• Necessary dental work to pass health inspections

The base relocation cost is R28,450 (~$1,500 USD).

To enter the United States, she must also go through a CDC-approved Animal Care Facility (ACF), which adds $1,200 (~R22,000+).

💔 Total cost: over R50,000 ($2,700+ USD)

We are covering as much as we can ourselves, but the financial pressure of relocating internationally has stretched us thin.

⏳ We’re working against a relocation timeline, and we still need help to close the gap.

If you’re able to contribute — even a small amount — or share this, it would make a real difference in helping us bring Sadie safely to her new home.

Thank you for your support 🐶💛