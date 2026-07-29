It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved, Shawn Eugene Martin. He has touched the lives of so many through kindness, laughter, and love for family and friends.

During this difficult time, we are raising funds to help cover funeral and memorial expenses and to support the family as they navigate this unexpected loss. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden and allow us to focus on honoring Shawn’s memory.

If you are unable to donate, we would be grateful if you could share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this heartbreaking time.

With gratitude,

Seanna Jensen

Lillian Tinsley



