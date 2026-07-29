Funeral Funding

Hi everyone my name is Kaitlyn, on May 5th 2026 i got a phone call from my step mother telling me that my father had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest for 40 minutes before they could get him back, being that long without oxygen puts the body and brain in a really rough spot. My dad has been on a ventilator in the critical care unit at bronson battle creek hospital since then. Monday May 11th 2026 my family and i made the very difficult decision after tons of testing and tons of bad results from testing that this is not the life to live and to take him off of the ventilator today May 13th 2026. We are really needing help funding his funeral, this was very unexpected and my father was just layed off from his job at cobalt holding as they have sold the company, which means his life insurance went out the door when he did. If anyone can donate anything even a dollar we really appreciate it. I know times are tough right now and life has gotten very expensive so even if you can’t donate sharing this to your social medias and friends who may be able to donate is extremely helpful as well. I appreciate every single person who has helped through this very difficult time and anyone who helps us through the rest of this.