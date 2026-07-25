Funeral for Robi Perley

420 Front Street, Danville, California August 15, 2pm

The Event Center On the Danville Library Campus. We hope to see you all there and make this solemn occasion one of Love and Friendship. Please Reach out if there are any questions about the event.

Robi Lynn Perley, your friend, and our mother, has unfortunately passed away. At the moment, the details of her passing are unclear and should be made apparent in due time. She is survived by her four children and three grandchildren. She was 59 years old. God Bless her soul.





Anyone that knew her knows that it would be outright criminal to celebrate her memory in any place other than the only one she ever called home, Danville, California. Yet, as none of the family resides there any longer, we must overcome some hurdles, financial and otherwise, to make this memorial take place.





Thus, have I, her eldest son James, started this crowdfund, so that our mother's memory may be celebrated as she deserves. Any donation or prayer, be it a simple memory ,a couple of dollars, or a couple words addressed in her direction, is met with a gratitude that I could never convey with words. So, as flights of angels sing her to her rest, allow me to Thank you and ask that God Bless you and yours.













*Use of Funds and other information:*

$10,000 is requested (average funeral cost + Travel cost for the family)





Information regarding the service will be provided and updated in the near future as the arrangements begin to be made. In the event that funds remain after the service is complete and all related affairs are handled, a portion will be donated to two organizations in Danville that were important to our parents, the rest will be used in the interest of Robi's grandchildren, those here now and those still to come.





Due to the entirely impossible nature of creating a list of my mother's endless legion of friends, many of whom I'd even call family, I dont intend to send individual invitations to a memorial service. When I have it, I will immediately get it out so theres as much time as possible for folks to try to make it. Keep an eye out here as i narrow down a day, time and place. Bottom of this page will be current service details.





**If anyone has pertinent questions, a piece of media with my mom that we could use, or has experience with/is willing to aid in making the arrangements, text or call me (James) at 509 970 9147. Please call or text if you knew my mother and would like to send your love, please understand if I miss the call or do not respond promptly**





She deserves more than we could ever give, but with your help we will do the best we can. Cheers.



