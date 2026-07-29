Funeral for dad

Update: 345 pm he passed.

Hello, my dad had a stroke and we got him to the hospital, they found out his whole body is riddled with bone cancer as well.

They were going to put him on hospice but changed their minds and said he won’t make it until hospice.

Im currently here with my sister who flew in from New Jersey and we’re bedside at the hospital. We have to make the final decision tonight and they said that there is no future for him and he won’t progress.

whatever help is deeply appreciated