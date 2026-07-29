Funeral for Corey John Herring

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,





I am reaching out during one of the hardest times our family has ever faced. My son recently passed away after suffering severe injuries from a motorcycle accident. The emotional pain of losing him is overwhelming, and we are now struggling to cover the costs of his funeral and final arrangements.





We want to give him the respectful service and burial he deserves, but the financial burden has become more than we can manage alone. Any support, whether through donations, sharing this message, or keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers, would mean more than words can express.





Every contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly toward funeral expenses and helping our family through this difficult time.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this heartbreaking time.





Sincerely,

Curtis Herring and Family







