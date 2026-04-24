My name is Lisa, and I’m a single mother of four doing everything I can to keep my family stable during one of the hardest seasons of my life. I currently work part‑time while raising my children, and although I’ve always managed to make things work, life took an unexpected turn that placed a heavy financial burden on me.Last week,my father passed away suddenly. His death was completely unexpected, and he did not have any life insurance. As his oldest child, the responsibility for his funeral and burial expenses fell entirely on me. I wanted to honor him with dignity, but the costs were overwhelming, especially with my limited income. I am asking for help to get through this difficult moment, to cover the funeral expenses I had to take on, and to help stabilize my family as we try to move forward. Any amount, no matter how small, truly makes a difference.











