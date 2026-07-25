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Funeral expenses To lay my son to rest

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$80 USD

Fundraiser created byDeShana Reid

Fundraiser funds will be received by DeShana Reid

Funeral expenses To lay my son to rest

Help Us Lay Joakim Noah Reid to Rest

My name is DeShana M. Reid, and it is with unimaginable heartbreak that I share the loss of my beloved son, Joakim Noah Reid, who passed away on May 4, 2026.

As a mother of six children, I never imagined I would have to endure this kind of pain—not once, but twice. Joakim is the second son I have lost, and the grief is overwhelming. No parent should ever have to bury their child, and facing this heartbreaking reality again has left me and my family devastated.

Joakim was only 17 years old. He was a loving son, brother, Uncle, grandson, family member, and friend whose life touched so many lives. He had dreams, goals, and a bright future ahead of him. He was preparing to celebrate one of the most important milestones of his life—his high school graduation. Tragically, Joakim passed away 28 days before graduation, a moment he had worked so hard to achieve and one that our family had looked forward to celebrating with him.

The loss of Joakim is made even more heartbreaking by the fact that he struggled deeply with the devastating loss of his eldest brother, who passed away on July 28, 2023. The bond between them was unbreakable, and the pain of losing his brother weighed heavily on Joakim’s heart. While he tried to carry that grief, the emotional toll became overwhelming. Our family continues to mourn both sons and the irreplaceable places they hold in our hearts.

Just weeks after his passing, on June 2, 2026, Joakim’s beautiful son was born. Although Joakim was never given the opportunity to hold his baby boy in his arms, he was excited about becoming a father and looked forward to the future. His son will grow up hearing stories about his father’s strength, love, and the dreams he had for him. Our family is committed to ensuring that Joakim’s legacy lives on through the precious child he left behind.

Today, we are asking for help to give Joakim the dignified and loving homegoing service he deserves. The unexpected costs of funeral and memorial arrangements have created a financial burden during an already heartbreaking time.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help our family honor Joakim’s memory and provide him with a proper farewell. If you are unable to donate, we ask that you please share this fundraiser and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

We especially ask for prayers for Joakim’s newborn son, his siblings, and our entire family as we navigate this tremendous loss. We also hope that by sharing Joakim’s story, others struggling with grief and depression will know they are not alone and will seek the support they need.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, support, and generosity. Your love means more than words can express during this difficult journey.

With love and gratitude,

DeShana M. Reid and Family

“The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18


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