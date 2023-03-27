Funeral and Memorial Expenses for Stephen Hoeck

​Honoring Stephen Michael Hoeck





​It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Stephen Michael Hoeck, who left us far too soon at just 28 years old.





​Stephen was a tender and resilient soul. Living on his own, he faced quiet financial struggles and wrestled daily with depression and anxiety. Yet, through every battle, Stephen kept pushing forward—determined to break free, turn the page, and build a fresh start for himself. His courage, his heart, and his memory mean the world to us, and losing him so suddenly has left an irreplaceable void in our lives.





​As we navigate this unimaginable grief, our primary focus is supporting his father, Ken and his mother, Kym, and ensuring Stephen receives a proper, peaceful send-off without adding financial hardship to an already heartbroken family.





​Fundraising Goal Structure





​Primary Goal ($6,000): Our initial ask of $6,000 covers baseline immediate expenses and essential service costs.





​Full Service Target ($12,000): If we are able to reach $12,000 through the generous support of friends, family, and community, it will allow Ken and the family to hold a complete, full memorial service and funeral to honor Stephen's life together.





​All donations go directly to Ken to manage Stephen's funeral and memorial costs.





​Please keep Ken, Stephen’s mother Kym, his half-brothers Chris and Noah, and our extended family in your prayers. Whether you are able to contribute financially, leave a prayer or memory on the Prayer Wall below, or share this link with others, we are deeply grateful for your kindness, love, and grace.