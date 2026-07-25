Funeral expenses for my mother

i have found this to be very difficult to be soliciting for help, but, I have no other choice but to appeal for help.





I lost my mother suddenly, she lives in Nigeria, while I am based in Memphis, Tennessee, I have found it incredibly difficult to be able to raise enough money to give her a befitting burial.





Her burial is on hold, and she is still in the morgue, I want to be able to travel down to Nigeria next month to do the burial, but, I do not have the financial means to make this come to fruition.





i lost my dad almost eleven years ago, and, I was not able to be there, to pay my last respect, I do not want the same thing to happen to my mom.





Please, no amount is too little, I am hoping, I would be able to travel next month to do the burial.





As you contemplate on helping me at my lowest point in life, I pray that your pocket will be replenished in multiple folds