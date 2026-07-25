Funeral expenses for Marina Androsov

Today, we lost an extraordinary and outstanding woman, a loving mother to two sons, a dedicated professional, a soon to be grandma, and a cherished friend whose strength inspired everyone, fortunate enough to know and experience the warmth of her love and kindness.

In 2019, Marina began the fight of her life against cancer. From every challenge, to every treatment, and every setback, she faced her illness with remarkable courage, grace, and determination. Marina never allowed cancer to define her, she continued to work, provide, care for her family, loved ones, and support all those around her until she physically could not anymore. Mentally she kept on battling and finding light in every dark tunnel.

She taught us what resilience truly means and looks like, she showed through her battle that strength is not the absence of fear or pain, but the determination to keep moving forward despite them. Her optimism, kindness, and love for her family never faded even through the most difficult and painful moments.

Sadly Marina passed away peacefully during the night of July 8, 2026. While her battle has ended, her legacy of courage, compassion, and unconditional love will remain with all who knew her.

We are raising funds to help with funeral and memorial expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Every contribution, no matter the amount will help ease the financial burden and allow all of our loved ones to focus on honoring her life and supporting one another.

If you are unable to donate we ask please keep our family in your thoughts, prayers and share this fundraiser with others.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and for helping us celebrate the life of such an incredible, fearless, and unforgettable woman whose courage touched so many hearts.