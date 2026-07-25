Funeral Expenses For Judy

My wife, best friend, and companion of over 30 years recently passed away from cancer. I am truly broken. My tears are for the love we shared and the devastating loneliness I feel without her by my side. Funeral expenses are very draining. I am now alone to deal with this tremendous loss. Any donation will be immensely appreciated with heartfelt gratitude. I will gradually accept this loss, but Judy will forever be in my heart of hearts.