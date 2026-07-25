Funeral Expenses For Jerry

I'm not one to ask for help, but I do need help paying for funeral arrangements and expenses for Jerry. In 2023, we found out that he had throat cancer. 68 chemos and 16 radiation treatments, traveling 4 hours round trip, 5 days a week to Ascension Cancer Center in Evansville, Indiana. He was cancer free for about 1 year. A few months ago, we found out that his cancer had matasisized to his lungs. Doc figured he had at least a year or more if he did nothing. He decided to try a special treatment, once a week, every 2 weeks for a total of 3 treatments. He did one treatment, then passed the following Monday. We knew this was coming, but we thought we had more time to prepare.

Colonial Terrace Funeral Home is handling his arrangements here in Eldorado, Illinois.

I sign the final paperwork today. I also will be taking him to Okeechobee, Florida to be next to his mom and dad. You can also directly donate to my Cash App.

$JanetSemelbauer1. Anything would be greatly appreciated at this time.

Thank you in advance.