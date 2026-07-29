Funeral expenses for family member that passed

My sister Betty the youngest of our family passed away on May 16th leaving a daughter Ariel 😭 she is taking it very hard not only because of her mother's passing but also because she doesn't know what to do with herself and learn how to fend for herself, my sister was a dedicated HEB worker since she was 18 and now passed at 60 years old so 42 years as a partner is a long time employee she loved her job and the people she worked with in many different stores in corpus Christi and Flour bluff Texas she always had a smile on her face and loved to see others progress.