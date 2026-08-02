Funeral expenses for Devola (Thompson) Chafin

My name is Brooke Chafin. On August 7th my mother Devola Chafin was kill by a hit and run driver in Brookville, Florida. She was initially hit by the original drive that fled and then hit by another car. She had rode her bike to the store to get food and when she didnt come back my brother William went looking for her and the cops had already arrived. We are seeking some funds to help with funeral costs and to get my children and I down there to do the arrangements for her.

Every little bit counts and anything is greatly appreciated.

I appreciate all the thoughts and prayers from everyone.

Please help me handle my mother's last physical days with us and help me be there for my little brother.