Funeral Expenses for Bennett Jurmu

Robert & Leila unexpectedly lost their sweet little Bennett last week at the age of 12.





In this time of overwhelming grief we are humbly asking for a donation to help with expenses.





Bennett touched hearts far and wide, his smiles were adored and his lessons many. He was SO loved!





Our family has been so comforted by the countless visits, meals, and comforting words from cherished family, friends and more. Thank you for remembering us all during this difficult time.





Venmo: @leilajurmu (last 4 of phone #:4899)