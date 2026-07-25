Funeral Expenses

Three months ago, our father, Karl Matson, was diagnosed with congestive heart failure. Throughout June, he was in and out of the hospital as his condition continued to decline. After doctors determined there were no further treatment options, he was admitted to hospice care on June 24, where he was able to spend his final days surrounded by family and friends, sharing meaningful goodbyes.





On July 1, he began experiencing hallucinations, and his health declined rapidly in the days that followed. Karl peacefully passed away on July 7, 2026, at 1:55 a.m.





As our family have begun making funeral arrangements, we learned that our father did not have the financial resources to cover his final expenses. We are humbly asking for any support to help us give him the respectful service he deserves. Every contribution, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and is deeply appreciated by us all.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time.





With gratitude,





His son, grandson and daughter,

Steve, Nathan and Nicol