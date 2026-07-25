Funeral Expenses

In Memory of Todd Mays





It is with heavy hearts that we share that our beloved husband, father, and hero, Todd Mays, passed away on July 5, 2026.





Losing someone you love is never easy, and our family is now trying to navigate the grief, cherish the memories, and come to terms with the suddenness of his passing.





Todd dedicated 23 years to the fire service, saving countless lives. He was a hero not only to those he served but to his family as well. He was, and always will be, an incredibly strong and courageous man. Even in the end, he faced his illness with dignity and grace. On his final days, he remained more concerned about the health and well-being of his family than he ever was about himself. That was simply who he was.

We will miss him more than words can express.





During this difficult time, we are asking for help with the expenses of laying Todd to rest and honoring his memory. Donations will go toward cremation, memorial expenses, and travel costs for our family.





Any amount of support means more to us than we can express. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser with others would be an incredible gift and would help us tremendously.





Thank you to everyone who has reached out, offered support, prayed for our family, or simply taken the time to read Todd's story. Your kindness and generosity have brought light into some of our darkest days, and we will never forget it.





With love and gratitude,





The Mays Family