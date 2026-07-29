Funeral driving cost

Yesterday my beautiful mother passed away. We only had a short period of time to for us as a family to make it to be with her during her last moments on earth.

I just recently went from an under paying job to a job that pays a little bit more, but still knew that I would need to be creative with my funds to pay rent. So I really couldn't afford to drive to my Mother for her last moments, but I refused to live with the regret of not seeing my Mom one more time.





I'm just asking for help with the with the cost of driving over 2,000 miles (West Virginia to Southwest Florida) round-trip twice and to cover missing a day of work.





Any amount is appreciated and I will update once we have dates.



