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Funeral costs for our newborn twin

Goal$8,000 AUD
Raised$290 AUD

Fundraiser created byMarie Wilson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marie Wilson

Funeral costs for our newborn twin

Otis and Kane were born at 26 weeks premature at Bairnsdale hospital on the 25th of April 2026. Shortly after they were born they were taken to the mercy hospital in Heidelberg where they received 3 months of intensive care treatment in the NICU


Kane had 4 blood transfusions, numerous antibiotics and went from intubated to the C-PAP machines to high flow then finally to low flow. He was transferred to Sale hospital for a week in low flow until his little lungs were ready to come home where his brother Otis was waiting for him.


After 2 and a half weeks home Kane and Otis were home with their mother Emily. Otis was settled and sleeping in his cot while Kane was unsettled so Emily wrapped him up and had a nap together while co sleeping. An hour and a half later Emily woke up and knew something wasn’t right and Kane wasn’t breathing.

Emily performed CPR to her 3 month of son while on the phone to the ambulance. The ambulance took over but sadly Kane was pronounced deceased at home on the 13th of August 2026.

He was 111 days old and deserved to be here.

As expected this family is devastated but still need to care for their other son Otis.

We are asking if anyone is in a position to help this young grieving family it would be greatly appreciated


We are raising money to help Emily and Jason pay for Kane’s funeral and burial. As well if possible help Emily Jason and Otis move out of the house Kane sadly passed in.


This family has been through hell and back and now back through hell. They have faced having 2 babies in the NICU to having both their cars breaking down and on top of all of this having to find a new rental and move house during this devastating time.


Any donations would help tremendously or even just a share to get their story out and get the help they so desperately need.


Thankyou so much for reading and helping this grieving family 🫶🏼

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