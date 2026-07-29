Funeral cost for my Monther

Hi my name is Amanda Thompson my mother Donna lemley has been batteling cancer sense 2022 she had a lot of chemo treatments radiation and other things they all stopped working in March 2026 my mother had a pet scan and the cancer had went through her body even into the brain the Dr gave her about 5 months to be with us she is declining everyday we do have hospice involved I am the only child and trying to fulfill my mother's wishes it's going to cost 6000 dollars to have her a service I am trying to think of everything I can to make her wishes happen I am asking if anyone could help it would be greatly appreciated there is an account set up at williamstown bank also my mother is a very caring person and would do anything for anyone so if u can plz donate or even share thank you all so much