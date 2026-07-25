Funeral and travel expenses

We have been devastated by another sudden loss of mom/mother in law with no idea how to pay for funeral expenses and Travel expenses. In addition we rescued his mom's dog from Euthanasia because of her age. We have learned that my mom's been deceased before we received my dad's ashes. No donation is too small and we appreciate it so much. Keep us in prayer as we navigate this difficult journey we have to endure with great sorrow.





Please Donate if you can.

God Bless you all.





Acts 20:35





"In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’"