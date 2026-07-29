Funeral and Memorial Expenses for Ken Stirratt Jr

Our oldest brother, Kenny Stirratt Jr., passed away unexpectedly on May 12, 2026, leaving no funeral arrangements, life insurance, or financial resources to help cover final expenses.

Our brothers, Kevin and Randy, have stepped up to carry the financial burden of Kenny’s arrangements and the memorial service that will be held in his town of residence on July 11, 2026.

I wanted to create this fundraiser to help ease some of that burden and ensure Kenny is remembered properly without Kevin and Randy having to shoulder the full cost alone. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will be deeply appreciated and will go directly toward funeral and memorial expenses.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers for our family during this difficult time.