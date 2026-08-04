Funeral and Headstone for Navy Veteran

My husband of 33 years passed away suddenly. He was a Navy Veteran, and our family wants to give him a proper burial and a headstone to honor his service and memory.





Right now, I'm struggling to cover the funeral bills, the headstone, and everyday expenses like food and other bills. The financial weight of all of this has been overwhelming, and I'm reaching out for help during this difficult time.





Your support would mean so much to our family as we grieve and work to lay my husband to rest with the dignity he deserves. Thank you for standing with us.