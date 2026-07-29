Funds to secure permanent home for disabled son.

We have recently had to move from a home that was already paid for,But was mostly left un-livable after the Hurricanes, 2 yrs ago.and our family were already struggling financially after covid!.we are in our late 50s.I am no longer able to work.My husband has alot of health issues,but he still works a security job.We have two children with learning disabilities.Our son is Autistic,and developmentally disabled.if anything happend to my husband,and I,They would have no living family to turn to.and only the home we can provide for them.We have recently had to undertake starting over with buying a double wide,and piece of land closer to my husband's job.because the place we had lived was left un- safe after the storms.we had, we had snakes,and mice,and insects getting into the house,So we had to move.My husband is the only one working,and our house payment is a$1,854.00 a month.And that doesn't leave much to live on.We could only bring our clothes with us when we moved, because everything pretty much got ruined.So we are in need of funds to replace our furniture,and house hold items as well.Any help is greatly apreciated.