Funds to Secure my PMP and PMI Certifications

‎My name is Ishieakwene Cletus Ifeanyi, am from Delta state. I studied Economics, in National Open University of Nigeria, graduated with Second Class Honours (Lower Division).

‎My reason for this campaign, is to help me raise funds, to scale up in my career and become part of the invaluable human capital in the corporate sphere, by under going project management professional training and also taking the PMI Exam.

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‎COST BREAKDOWN

$‎240, for training

$‎490, for the international Exam.

$370 for a laptop system.