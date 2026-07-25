Funds Needed to Help Family

Hi everyone, my name is Angela. After 10 years at Walgreens here in Florissant, I finally made the difficult but necessary decision to leave a retail environment that was no longer healthy for me. While the transition hasn\u2019t been easy, I am proud of the step I took toward a better future.





Since leaving last September, I've been working remote contracts, but as many of you know, that work can be unpredictable and the pay is often limited. I currently live in a household of four people and two dogs, and with only one of us working right now, things have become incredibly tight. I usually prioritize helping my family with every cent I earn, but being out of work has made it impossible to keep up with my own essential needs and savings goals.





I'm reaching out today because I've realized it's okay to ask for help. I want to get back on my feet so I can continue to be self-sufficient and support those I love without being a burden to them.





If you are in a position to donate, please know that even the smallest amount makes a massive difference. Whether it's a penny or a few dollars, every bit helps me bridge this gap and move forward. I am so grateful for your time, your kindness, and any support you can offer.