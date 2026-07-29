Funds needed for lawyer

My classmate and friend was wrongfully convicted of a crime in our hometown of Marshall, Tx.





His name is Kendrick Starling. He is a son, brother, father, and was a professional athlete in the NFL and other countries.





He was devastated at the accusations and fought through a trial proclaiming his innocence to the end. He was offered plea deals and rejected them. He would not accept a plea deal to something he did not do





He has a new attorney with a plan for a private investigator to look into his case but he needs funds to pay for the help the lawyer is suggesting.





Any help would be appreciated. He is also asking for prayers to get through this but he is not giving up his hope for justice. He can be reached through the TDCJ if you feel compelled to write a letter.