Funds for wheels

My car broke down awhile ago and its been sitting ever since. Without a car I am limited on a lot of things, where I can work what support meetings I can attend and if I'm able to attend special events like family reunions, graduations, birthday parties, etc. I think a new car would be more cost efficient because I need a new transmission. I'd like to get back on the road and get to the jobs and meetings I need to attend for my sobriety. Thank you for your time and support!!!