Funds for vehicle

Hi I'm anthony me and my wife Aubrey are struggling financially due to death in the family loss of both vehicles and jobs the only thing I have left my wife kids and my apartment which I'm not sure how much longer we will have that. I've lost my job due to my ride not showing up on 3 different occasions even after paying them for the ride each time I have zero family help and hardly know Anyone here, normally I wouldn't do this but I. So far behind I can't even think straight anymore, im going to get thru this