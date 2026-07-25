Funds for the Family of River Straughan

As you may know, the Straughan/Pietrowski Family recently suffered the tragic loss of 4-year-old River Daniel Straughan on April 11, 2026. Since then, the family has faced an immense amount of high-cost, unexpected expenses. These funds will be used for a number of those post-funeral expenses, including to help River’s parents Logan and Bailee get back on their feet after missing work, equine therapy for River’s 4-year-old twin sister, Forrest, as well as counseling for the entire family who, as you can imagine, have all been deeply and permanently affected by his passing. If you cannot donate at this time, please simply keep this family in your prayers. We thank you on their behalf for anything you can give, including prayers ❤️





River’s obituary can be found at this link: https://www.bradfordokeefe.com/obituaries/river-straughan