Funds for Taxi Business

Help Me Buy a Taxi Car to Become Self-Reliant and Support My Family

Hello, my name is Daniel.

I’m raising ₦10,000,000 to purchase a car that I can use for taxi services here in Abuja.

For the past few years, I’ve been hustling with different jobs and private lessons to support myself. I have a degree in Accounting, I’m an ICAN Professional student, and I even have a PGDE. But the truth is, jobs are scarce, and I’m tired of waiting for opportunities that don’t come.

I want to take control of my future.

With my own car for taxi, I can:

1. Earn a steady daily income to take care of myself and my family

2. Stop depending on others for transport and financial help

3. Create employment - I plan to also give someone else a chance to drive on a hire-purchase later

4. Pay my bills and save to further my career and education





This car is not for luxury. It’s a tool for work, dignity, and independence. Every ride will help me pay school fees, rent, and also give back to people who supported me.





How your support helps:

Your donation of ₦1,000, ₦5,000, ₦10,000, or more goes directly toward purchasing a clean, fuel-efficient car. No middleman.

If 1,000 people give ₦10,000, we’ll reach the goal. If 10,000 people give ₦1,000, we’ll get there too.





I believe in hard work, and I promise to work diligently with this car and be accountable. I’ll also give updates on the progress.





Thank you for believing in me and for helping me start this new chapter.

Every share and every donation counts. God bless you. 🙏



