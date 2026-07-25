Funds for Rempel Family NICU Stay

From Zach and Jozie:





“Our family recently welcomed our beautiful daughter into the world, but she arrived earlier than expected at 36 weeks and is currently in the NICU receiving specialized care for respiratory complications. While we are incredibly grateful for the medical team caring for her, this unexpected journey has brought emotional and financial challenges as we remain by her side and navigate an uncertain timeline. We are asking for prayers first and foremost, and if you feel led, any support will help offset travel costs, meals, and time away from work and our other children while we focus on our daughter’s recovery. We trust that God is watching over our little girl and guiding her healing each day. Thank you for your prayers, support, and generosity during this difficult time.”