Funds for my children to visit their family

Hi everyone, I have never done this before so please bare with me explaining why I need help. I am a working mother of 3 children. My rent was increased by 200 dollars in January 2026. My electric bill went up roughly 100 dollars. And the fact that my kids travel to visit their father every summer and me not being able to afford their trip with it being my turn to pay for their travel expenses and tickets, I am asking the community for help so I will be able to purchase their plane tickets. I will be more than happy to show receipts of purchase to prove that it was spent on their tickets and nothing else. I know websites like this are common for people setting up an account just to take advantage of people's kindness. I will assure everyone that donates that my donations will go straight to my children's trip. I thank everyone in advance and also those who won't donate but took their time to read my post