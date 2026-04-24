Funds For Fred’s Financial Relief

Hello, my name is Mercedes and I have known Fred for 13 years. We meet for lunch or dinner every couple of weeks. Fred was a long time employee of Roanoke and Haslet Walmart (where I met him) before going to Dollar General and now the Dollar Tree. As you know, many people are weary employing elderly people but Dollar Tree has blessed him with the opportunity of employment. He is now 88 years old and still working, oftentimes, working double shifts. While Fred says retirement is off the table, he feels that working is what keeps him going and I do not disagree one bit. Fred works to help pay for his wife’s care whose health is steadily declining. He has a couple of large expenses that he is paying on and I’d love to gift him some relief any way that we can. Yes, I did ask Fred if I could do this and he declined, however, he said he would gladly accept any help that he can get. All funds raised will go straight to Fred. Thank you for any prayers or donations that you can provide ♥️