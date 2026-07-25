Funds for Fanny

OUR DEAR FRIEND FANNY MAGIER HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH A BRAIN TUMOR. AS SHE OVERCOMES THIS BATTLE, SHE NEEDS OUR COLLECTIVE STRENGTH, PRAYERS, & FINANCIAL SUPPORT.





WE ARE RAISING FUNDS TO COVER HER MOUNTING ALTERNATIVE TREATMENT COSTS SO SHE CAN FOCUS COMPLETELY ON HEALING.

YOUR FINANCIAL GIFTS, FOCUSED HEALING ENERGY, AND POWERFUL PRAYERS MAKE A WORLD OF DIFFERENCE.





WHETHER YOU CAN GIVE FINANCIALLY OR NOT, PLEASE SEND YOUR DAILY PRAYERS AND ONE MINUTE OF FOCUSED HEALING ENERGY TO FANNY AT 9:00AM and 6:00PM EVERY DAY.





PLEASE SHARE LINK



