Wyoming Wind River Mission Trip

The Wyoming mission is something I have been looking forward to now for a while. Every year my church and other churches, local and from different states, go to serve the Wyoming community in Riverton.The trip is for high school students, like myself, to set up and lead a vacation bible school to serve elementary age children apart of the Shishone and Arapaho Native American tribes in Riverton, Wyoming. This not only is a fun thing for the children to do over the summer but it teaches them about the Gospel and gives us a chance to expose their families to Christ. I am very excited to go and get involved in a missions trip like this. The whole trip for me costs $500 and I am sending this out to see if you would be willing to partner with me on this trip by financially supporting me and getting me to Riverton, WY. Any donation would be appreciated and a big help getting me to go this summer! Would you be willing to help me in going to Wyoming?