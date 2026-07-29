Fundraising for Victims of Cryptocurrency Scam









Hi, my name is Ade. I am fundraising for giving relieves to victims of cryptocurrency trading scam that had happened this early month of May 2026.





There are big number of people from Canada and USA who have became the victims of this financial fraud. However, I am fundraising for few people that I know personally living in the northern part of Canada. This trading activity had been going on since 2024, therefore, they did not realized that this was a scam until the platform started to put several leverages on their asset whoever tried to get it out.





This fundraising is very important to me, not just because I know the victims personally are good people who had put their earned money for a hope of better futures, but also to raise awareness of others not to fall on the same type of scam.





God willing, I am hoping to raise at least $35,000 for the victims whom I know personally, and if the fundraising can reach more than expected, it would be use to fight this type of fraud through legal way i.e. hiring a specialist lawyer to deal with the platform in order to help other victims.







