Fundraising for Study Abroad

Hi! My name is Harmony Chennault and I’m raising money to help attend a Christian university abroad, where I hope to grow both academically and spiritually. My faith is a huge part of who I am, and I believe this opportunity will not only further my education, but also deepen my relationship with God and strengthen my spiritual formation.





Studying in a Christ-centered environment in another country would allow me to experience new cultures, build meaningful community, and challenge myself to grow in ways I never could otherwise. I truly believe this experience could shape my future and help me become the person God is calling me to be.





Any support, whether through donations, prayers, or sharing this fundraiser, would mean so much to me. Thank you for helping make this opportunity possible.



