Keep The Lights On At The House Of Compassion

Hello, my name is Eric Price. I am the President of the non profit, The House of Compassion. Our mission as a nonprofit is to provide housing for homeless adults with physical and or mental health issues. We have been serving the community for 31 years.We have 11 residents which we provide a safe place to live they can call home. We provide residents food and cooked meals, along with other assistance. If a resident needs help with outside services, such as medical or C.N.A. services, we provide assistance with obtaining that help. The House of Compassion receives help with food, donations, and volunteers from a few local churches and a Catholic school. We try our best to assist those in our community who need the most support and have difficulty finding housing.

Unfortunately, the past year has been extremely difficult for us. We used to receive some grant funding, but the federal funding has not been available as it used to be. This past winter we had to spend over 5,000 for heating our large house. All other utilities have increased significantly also, with electricity going up 16% in the past year. Our operating cost are now to the point that we need help with donations to keep the House of Compassion in service to the community. We have proudly served the community since 1995, and with your help, we hope to continue to serve those with the greatest needs.

Thank you so much for your support,

Eric Price, President, The House of Compassion