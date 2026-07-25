Fundraising for my mum send of and medical bill

My name is TONNY, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart to ask for your support.

My beloved mother, beryl, was diagnosed with cancer. She fought this terrible disease with incredible strength, courage, and hope. Despite the pain and the many challenges she faced, she never stopped loving and caring for our family. She was our source of strength, kindness, and unconditional love.

Throughout her illness, we did everything we could to help her, spending countless hours in hospitals and using all the resources we had for her treatment. Sadly, despite all the efforts, my mum passed away.

Her passing has left our family heartbroken and facing financial difficulties. We are seeking support to help cover the remaining medical bills, funeral expenses, and to help our family recover during this incredibly difficult time.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean so much to us.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. We will always remember my mum's love, strength, and the positive impact she had on everyone who knew her.

May God bless you for your generosity.























