Fundraising For Middle East Ministry

God has been preparing me for this opportunity through my studies in Religion and Psychology and my experiences in faith-driven communities. My faith and desire for ministry have become central to who I am. Through these experiences, I have sensed a calling to bring spiritual care and emotional support together, serving others with compassion and intentionality. This upcoming experience in the Middle East is a natural step in that journey.





From September 2026 to June 2027, I will participate in the Cohort: Middle East program, a ten-month overseas ministry experience designed to equip, disciple, and train young adults from diverse backgrounds in community for radical transformation. During this time, I will:

Learn alongside a culturally diverse group of peers Study Arabic and explore local and international culture Serve in a local organization where I can apply my gifts Travel to various locations in Egypt with the Cohort Engage in meaningful mentorship to grow spiritually and practically

This opportunity connects directly with my long-term goal of attending seminary, where I hope to walk alongside others in their faith journeys. I am eager to deepen my pastoral skills, build meaningful relationships, and learn how to care for people both spiritually and emotionally.

How You Can Partner With Me:

I would be honored for you to join me in this mission through:

Prayer – for an open and malleable mindset, meaningful mentorship, and a strong, faith-filled community Financial Support – the total budget for this experience is $18,805 , funded by churches and individuals. Donations can be made using the response card below or online at https://www.resonateglobalmission.org/give-us (In the "Please Select" box, choose Missionaries – Africa, then Umran, Sebastian).

Your partnership will help me take this step of faith and prepare to serve God’s people with care, compassion, and purpose. Thank you for considering joining me in this mission.

With gratitude,

Sebastian Umran



