Fundraising for Matt Voseberg

Matt Voseberg had a very tragic incident occur, his friends and family are trying to save money for medical expenses and future bills, if anyone deserves a helping hand right now it would be Matt, he’s the most outgoing person you could ever be around and he always has been there for everyone else, he’s the type of guy that would take the shirt off his back for a complete stranger and he always lights up the room and whoever he’s around. He is currently in the SNICU Unit in Iowa City currently has had a TBI, broken pelvis, and several other injuries that require multiple surgeries. Anything would be appreciated in supporting him in this long journey.