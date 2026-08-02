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Fundraising for the Family of Luis Amador

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$600 USD

Fundraiser created byFelix Cortez

Fundraising for the Family of Luis Amador

Dear friends,


Luis Amador suffered a massive brain aneurysm and two cardiac arrests on Sabbath afternoon as he and his family were leaving the Baccalaureate service at Pioneer Memorial church. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where he remained on life support for two days and finally passed away yesterday at 7:00 pm.


Luis Amador joined the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary in January 2024. He served as Associate Director and dissertation project coach for the Doctor of Ministry program. He came from , where he had been the associate dean of the seminary after a successful career as a pastor. 


The tragedy was sudden and implacable and left Yanet, his wife, and Dafne and Ezer, their children, in a vulnerable position both emotionally and financially. Luis was the only provider at home, and the family now faces a challenging financial outlook. Luis had just bought a house in Berrien Springs for him, Yanet, his wife, and his two children. In addition to the mortgage expenses, Dafne was recently accepted into the Andrews University Business Administration Program, and Ezer is a student at Andrews Academy. 


Félix H. Cortez and Hyveth Williams are organizing this fundraiser to support Yanet and her children during this heartbreaking time, ensuring they have a safe place to live and the resources they need to begin healing. We believe that as we pray for them, God also moves in our hearts so that through our generosity, we may become channels of God’s care and grace in this difficult time. As life goes on for them, the fragrance of our contributions will linger in their hearts and minds, motivating expressions of gratitude to God.


Please support Yanet and her family as they navigate this difficult journey. Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference in their lives. Your kindness and generosity will provide hope and comfort when they need it most.

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