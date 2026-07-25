Fundraising for Jungle Discipleship School

Hi! My name is Colton McCreary. I am 20 years old, and I'm from Kentucky. After much prayer and discernment, I have been blessed with the opportunity to be able to attend a 10-month Jungle Discipleship School in Burma at the end of August. During this time, I'll be fully immersed in the Burmese culture, along with language training, physical training, active evangelism, and discipleship training. The goal of this course is to grow closer in my relationship with God but also to learn what it means to be a disciple and to become one who is ready to bring the good news to all the nations and make more disciples along the way!





I'm looking to raise 3,000 dollars, which would cover all of my field costs over the 10 months of this program. If you feel led to give and partner with me, I would be extremely grateful. I also have a Facebook group for the people who want to be a part of my prayer and support teams, where you can follow along with my fundraising progress, and a monthly newsletter to keep everyone updated on how the Jungle Discipleship School is going while I'm in Burma!





If you have any questions or would like to know more, please feel free to message me at 1+ (502)-517-1469 or email me at mccc7071@gmail.com