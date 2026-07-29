Fundraising for Juliet surgery

Fundraiser for a little girl in Uganda. Hi there I am Shafic the CEO of wabigalo divine children care community based organization, it’s a community based organization that extends services to the needy in our community wabigalo, kids with disabilities, elders, orphans via the donations received ❤️ Juliet now needs specialized surgery as soon as possible to remove the dangerous scar tissue and prevent further complications. The procedure is not cosmetic — it is life-saving. Without it, she faces chronic pain, limited movement, emotional trauma, and the very real possibility of cancer in the future. Unfortunately, the cost of this surgery and post-operative care is far beyond what Juliet’s family can afford. They are doing everything they can, but they cannot do this alone. We are asking for help so Juliet can: Receive urgent surgery Prevent future cancer risk Heal properly and regain her quality of life Have the chance to grow up healthy and pain-free Every donation, no matter the size, brings Juliet closer to the care she desperately needs. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser can also save her life. Thank you for helping Juliet get the future she deserves. Donations received will promptly be forwarded to Uganda by myself Kim.