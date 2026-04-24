Fundraising for emotional support dogs operation

Hi, my name is Robert and I am fundraising for my emotional support dog named Keagan. Keagan is a nine year old Jack Russell and provides many supports for my disability, Keagan has developed a lump on her chest and requires an operation to have it removed. I am currently on a disability pension and cannot afford the veterinary bills, all money raised will be used to have her lump removed and keep her alive for many more years and improve her quality of life. Keagan is very important to my well being and I would be devastated if I lost her prematurely, thank you for your time and consideration,

Kind regards

Robert and Keagan



