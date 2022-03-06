Fundraising For Christian Card Game

Hello, my name is Jacob and I am currently pursuing a work that God has called me to do; make a Christian Card Game that can capture the attention of the secular world and redirect it toward the saving grace of Jesus Christ. After thousands of hours of work and reaching out for God's guidance, the game is finished and ready to be presented to the public.





The donations gathered from this fundraiser will be used to:





Secure LLC/Trademarks Secure Business licenses/permits Print Showroom Prototypes Employ workers Host a 40 day pre release campaign to build a fanbase, email list, and secure the preorder funding required for a national release





During this 40 day period, events will be held at various locations with prizes and promotional items being handed out to participants. I am already so excited about how fun I know this is going to be for everyone!!!





I have a firm belief that the will of God in all of our lives is the supreme will. If we follow his will and let him guide our steps, he will lead us to something greater than any plan we could ever create for ourselves.





This is the last thing I would have ever planned for myself, but I feel honored to be here and to be doing what God has called me to do, no matter how big or small ^-^