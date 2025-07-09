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Fundraiser in Honor of Baby Maverick

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBrooklyn Bettis

Fundraiser in Honor of Baby Maverick

On July 30, 2026, Teia and Carter experienced every parent's worst nightmare when they said goodbye to their precious baby boy, Maverick Dwayne Edwards. Born on March 15, 2026, Maverick's time on earth was far too short, but in just a few short months, he filled the lives of his parents, family, and loved ones with immeasurable love and joy. His precious chubby smile and sweet little laugh brought a smile to everyone around him. His memory will forever live on in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him.

As Teia and Carter navigate this unimaginable loss, they are also facing the unexpected financial burdens that come with such a heartbreaking tragedy. The funds raised through this fundraiser will help cover funeral and memorial expenses, essential household bills, and everyday living costs while they take time away from work to grieve, heal, and be together. By easing these financial burdens, they can focus on honoring Maverick's memory and supporting one another during the most difficult time of their lives.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Teia, Carter, and their families in your thoughts and prayers. Every donation, share, and act of kindness will make a meaningful difference and remind them they are not alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your generosity, compassion, and support as Teia and Carter remember and celebrate the life of their beloved son.

In Loving Memory

Maverick Dwayne Edwards

March 15, 2026 – July 30, 2026 🤍


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