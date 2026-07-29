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Fundraiser for Scam Victims

Goalzł 736,600 PLN
Raisedzł 0 PLN

Fundraiser created byMikita Belausau

Fundraiser for Scam Victims

Nikita, 31, from a working-class family: lost $200,000 to crypto scammers – lost apartment, business, car. Asking for any help to start over and pay back everything.


Story:


My name is Nikita, I'm 31 years old.


I come from a simple working-class family. My parents spent their entire lives standing at factory machines. No one gave me any starting capital – everything I had, I built with my own hands, my own mind, sweat and sleepless nights.


I had a small business, an apartment with a mortgage, a car. I wasn't a millionaire, but I was a free man and proud that I had pulled myself out of poverty.


And then, in three days, I lost everything.


How it happened


I'm not stupid or greedy. I simply trusted a man who had been providing quality analysis in a private Telegram channel for two years. He called himself an IT specialist, showed screenshots of his successful trades, and suggested we "catch the wave" of a new protocol launch. I checked the wallet addresses – the first transactions actually went through.


I invested all my savings – $80,000 – and borrowed another $120,000 from friends, acquaintances, and took out payday loans. That was my mistake. I trusted the wrong person.


He gave me a "permit" signature to sign in a multi-signature wallet. I signed one transaction, thinking I was approving a simple swap. But in reality, I gave away full control of my entire wallet. My money was gone in 40 seconds, scattered across 20 different exchanges. There's no way to get it back. The police said: "The wallet cannot be identified, the crypto went through a mixer."


Where I am now


· Debt: $200,000 (to banks, friends, payday lenders, and tax authorities).

· My apartment has been seized. My car was taken because of the loan debt.

· My business collapsed – I have no money to pay for servers or rent.


What I am asking for


I am asking for any help possible. Right now I am struggling both financially and psychologically.


With your help I will:


1. Buy a used laptop and pay 3 months of hosting – so I can return to my work (internet marketing / copywriting / small wholesale).

2. Settle with my two most aggressive creditors to unfreeze my bank accounts.

3. Rent the cheapest possible room outside the city for 4 months.


Why you can trust me


I am not running from my debts. I am not hiding. I stand before you without an apartment and without money – but with one desire: to work. It's shameful to ask. But giving up is deadly.


Any amount – $20, $50, $100 – is not "coffee money" to me. It is oxygen.


My donation wallet (USDT, TRC-20 network):


TSbWkoLhsjefHjCRhiYH5YBuKDnhbkGThZ


I swear: when I pay back all $200,000 – I will help the first broken person just like me. I have never walked past someone in need – I have always given what I could.


With respect, hope, and faith in second chances,


Nikita, 31


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